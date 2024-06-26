Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,712,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

