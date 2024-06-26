monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.82.

Get monday.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.91 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in monday.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.