Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $60.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.10.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after acquiring an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

