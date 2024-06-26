MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,304,000 after acquiring an additional 580,375 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,001 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,049,000 after purchasing an additional 563,584 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after buying an additional 381,215 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 777,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,299,000 after buying an additional 377,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.