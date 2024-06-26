Morton Capital Management LLC CA Acquires 211 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average is $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.