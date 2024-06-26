MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on MP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE:MP opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.06 and a beta of 2.28. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MP Materials by 2,536.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 1,598,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MP Materials by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after buying an additional 860,960 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 614,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $10,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

