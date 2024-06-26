MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 459.44% from the company’s previous close.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 65.83%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at MultiPlan

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 19.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 770,826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

