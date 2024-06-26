N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Down 25%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 3,201,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 1,064,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

