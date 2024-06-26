Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.99 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.54 ($0.24). 849,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,067,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.36 ($0.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The company has a market capitalization of £37.22 million, a P/E ratio of 479.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.42.

In related news, insider Alison Margaret Fielding sold 107,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($30.45), for a total transaction of £2,584,392 ($3,278,437.14). In related news, insider Christopher Batterham sold 18,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,294 ($29.10), for a total transaction of £430,010.30 ($545,490.68). Also, insider Alison Margaret Fielding sold 107,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($30.45), for a total transaction of £2,584,392 ($3,278,437.14). In the last three months, insiders sold 142,986 shares of company stock valued at $301,804,506. Company insiders own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

