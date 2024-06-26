National Bankshares Analysts Give Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) a C$182.00 Price Target

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) received a C$182.00 price target from research analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
