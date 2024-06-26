National Bankshares Analysts Give Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) a C$182.00 Price Target

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) received a C$182.00 price target from research analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Lassonde Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

About Lassonde Industries

Shares of LAS.A stock opened at C$150.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$145.50. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$98.00 and a twelve month high of C$159.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$461.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

