National Bankshares Reiterates C$104.00 Price Target for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) received a C$104.00 target price from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.63.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$88.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.34. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$96.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,279 shares of company stock worth $14,798,903. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

