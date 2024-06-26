National HealthCare Co. (NHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NHC opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.43.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $297.18 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 6.28%.

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.