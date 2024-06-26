Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Up 0.8%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33. 42,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 64,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $409.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25.

About Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.