NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,004 Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 74.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,978 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Couchbase Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $880.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $131,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 405,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,271.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,562. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

