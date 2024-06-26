nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 138,319 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,022.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 145.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

