Needham & Company LLC Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $275.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $240.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.