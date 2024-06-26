Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Carvana Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,367,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,367,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,726,829 shares of company stock valued at $184,039,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 331,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carvana by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Carvana by 91.7% in the third quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

