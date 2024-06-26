New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $100.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,392,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $63,935,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 942,392 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,659,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,094,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,730,000 after purchasing an additional 760,062 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

