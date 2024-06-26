New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,628,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

