Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.07.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont
Newmont Price Performance
Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
