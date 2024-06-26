NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

