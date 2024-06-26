NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of NICE by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,206,000. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of NICE by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 617,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,272,000 after purchasing an additional 95,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of NICE by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 579,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

