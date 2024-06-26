NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

