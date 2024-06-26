Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.73. 157,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

