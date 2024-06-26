Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong Sell”

Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.67.

Get Novartis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $107.37 on Monday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $16,715,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 84,777 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.