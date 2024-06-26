NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,970 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for about 4.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.74. 144,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,476. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.80. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.