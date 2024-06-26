NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 197,122 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after acquiring an additional 629,993 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,477.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 949,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14,547.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 511,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

