NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Raised to $15.20

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.80 to $15.20 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

NYSE:NU opened at $12.50 on Monday. NU has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in NU by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

