NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.80 to $15.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NU traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 10266718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get NU alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NU Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NU by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in NU by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NU by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in NU by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.