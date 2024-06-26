NU (NYSE:NU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Get NU alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NU has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.