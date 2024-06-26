Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises 1.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Nucor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.47. 133,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,110. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.06.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

