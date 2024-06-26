Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Up 19%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 1,593,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,486,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Nuformix Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28.
About Nuformix
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuformix
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.