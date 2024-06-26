Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Up 19%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 1,593,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,486,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

