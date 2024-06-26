Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Nutrien has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nutrien to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.0 %

NTR opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.28.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

