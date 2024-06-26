Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Xiangmin Cui Purchases 336,874 Shares

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xiangmin Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Xiangmin Cui acquired 87,715 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $262,267.85.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

NUVB opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

