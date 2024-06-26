Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 29th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Shares of NCDL opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 51.98%. Equities analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
