Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.21. 979,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30,240% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.
