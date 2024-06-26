NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of NVDA opened at $126.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 110,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,748,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,636,590 shares of company stock worth $292,708,454. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $3,922,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

