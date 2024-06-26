NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Stock Price Up 11.8%

NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

NWF Group Stock Up 11.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

