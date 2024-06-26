NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $267.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on NXPI

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $269.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.