NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $267.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $269.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

