OFG Bancorp (OFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 46.5% per year over the last three years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

Insider Activity

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 20,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $762,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

