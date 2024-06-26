OFG Bancorp (OFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 46.5% per year over the last three years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.
OFG Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE:OFG opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.
Insider Activity
In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 20,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $762,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: Buffett Causes OXY Stock Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.