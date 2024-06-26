Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 111.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $174.85 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Read Our Latest Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.