Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 864,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 592,281 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $25.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. Analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

