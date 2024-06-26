ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

