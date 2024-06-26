Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.28.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi stock opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

