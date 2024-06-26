OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. 771,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,019,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,264,921.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

