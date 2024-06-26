Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $24.06 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

