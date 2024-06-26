Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Edward Screven Sells 235,918 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oracle stock opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $383.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.48. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

