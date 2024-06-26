Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) versus TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Head-To-Head Review

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -2,330.46% -70.18% -49.17% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and TearLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million 88.83 -$49.12 million ($1.48) -4.63 TearLab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

TearLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchestra BioMed.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orchestra BioMed and TearLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.18%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than TearLab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats TearLab on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

