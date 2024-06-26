Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSCR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

