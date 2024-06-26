Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $21,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $80.28 and a 12 month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.